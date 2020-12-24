The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Has A Blunt Message For James Harden

Kendrick Perkins on the court with his ESPN colleagues before an NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

James Harden is under the microscope of the sports world after the litany of controversies he’s gotten into these past few weeks.

One of Harden’s former teammates, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, has had enough. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Perkins admonished Harden for his “immature” behavior and pointed out that he’s being a bad example to young players.

“I can’t stress enough on how disappointed I am in James Harden right now!!!” Perkins wrote. “He’s acting very immature and his actions are really going to effect the younger hoopers that are coming behind him. Carry on…”

Harden took his time reporting to the Rockets for training, and didn’t look great when he showed up. But he really stirred the pot by attending an event with a number of people who weren’t wearing masks. He received a hefty fine from the NBA for doing so.

James Harden has reportedly wanted out of Houston for a while now and has allegedly been trying to engineer an exit.

The problem is, in doing so he’s potentially put the health of himself and his teammates at risk. Houston had to postpone their season opener against OKC for contact tracing.

Whatever Harden’s endgame for this whole thing is, he’s alienating a ton of people along the way. If he doesn’t get his off-the-field issues resolved soon, his reputation or even his career could be jeopardized.

