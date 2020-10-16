Late Thursday night, the NBA lost a beloved figure when a longtime scout passed away in a tragic accident.

Houston Rockets scout Brent “BJ” Johnson died in a tragic bicycle accident, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. He was 65 years old.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Johnson rode this bike for around 30 miles per day. His wife, Claudette, told the Chronicle that Johnson hit a culvert.

“He was riding his bike and hit a culvert,” Johnson’s wife Claudette said. “There was construction. They are thinking he fell forward and broke his neck because there was no blood.”

Johnson started his career with the Rockets during the 1994-95 season. He’s outlasted several head coaching and general manager changes within the organization since.

“The Houston Rockets mourn the unspeakable loss of long-time personnel scout, Brent “BJ” Johnson,” the Rockets said in a statement. “BJ was beloved and respected not only throughout the Rockets organization, but across the league and the basketball world.”

“He was a part of the organization for 26 years making an immeasurable impact on the team’s success on and off the court. We will miss his cheerful disposition, infectious smile and uplifting spirit. Our hearts are with Claudette, Bijan, Ciara & LeDon during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts are with the Johnson family and Houston Rockets organization.