Look: Houston Rockets Release Video For James Harden

James Harden’s tenure with the Houston Rockets didn’t end on great terms, but that didn’t stop the franchise from posting a farewell video for the All-Star guard on Thursday.

Back in 2012, the Rockets traded Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, two first-round picks, and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Harden. It was a huge gamble for the franchise at the time, but it certainly paid off.

Harden went from the Sixth Man of the Year to a legitimate MVP in Houston. In his nine seasons with the Rockets, he averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Though it must sting to see Harden put on another uniform this season, the Rockets will cherish all the moments they had with the three-time scoring champion.

Here’s the video that Houston posted this afternoon:

The end of the video included this simple message: “Thank you.”

Harden didn’t bring a championship to Houston, but he had the team constantly in contention. He was also the best scorer in the NBA for the majority of his tenure with the Rockets.

Shipping out an elite playmaker like Harden will sting for a while. On the other hand, it was best for both parties to accept that their relationship ran its course.