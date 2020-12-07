Look: James Harden’s Mom Speaks Out On Instagram

Despite his team adding DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall, James Harden appears intent on forcing his way off the Houston Rockets and onto an NBA title contender. Now, Harden’s mother has decided to defend him from some criticism.

Taking to Instagram, Monja Willis admonished people who criticize her son for not knowing who he is or what he’s going through. She made it clear that Harden is doing what is best for his career and his legacy, and stated that his goal is to get a ring.

“Now as far as his job you clear don’t understand what’s really going on… His decisions in life, because this is his life and legacy has nothing to do with you,” Willis wrote. “He is doing the best for his career. Please pay attention and understand. He has worked hard every time he suited up for his job giving 210%. He ask for a chance to get a ring that’s it…”

Harden has not missed the playoffs since joining the Rockets in 2012. He’s led them to the Conference Finals twice but was thwarted both times by the Golden State Warriors.

But with the departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and GM Daryl Morey, it’s been reported that Harden wants out.

Contenders for his services are the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, who have hired D’Antoni and Morey respectively.

The Rockets might have a sales pitch in mind to convince the 31-year-old All-Star that they’re on the path to a chip. But if Harden is determined to go elsewhere, they may be forced to give him what he wants.

Will James Harden be a member of the Rockets to finish the 2020-21 season?