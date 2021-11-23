Look: John Wall Breaks Silence On His Situation

John Wall hasn’t played a game this season. He won’t even put on a Houston Rockets uniform. But Houston’s front office won’t let him leave.

There have been reports suggesting Wall wants out of his contract. A contract buyout would allow him to leave and potentially sign with a contender. The Rockets won’t give in, though.

Houston doesn’t want to just let him walk for free. And so far, the organization hasn’t been able to find a trade partner. In short, the Rockets have complete control of the situation. Wall agrees.

The NBA star took to Twitter on Monday night to agree with what one fan’s comment saying he has no control of his current situation.

Did not dress — John Wall (@JohnWall) November 23, 2021

You getting punished for something you can’t control… — Yusuke (@Realmo1_) November 23, 2021

There’s an argument to be made John Wall does have a bit of control of his future.

Wall could be trying harder to force his way into playing for the Houston Rockets right now. If he went public and brought the NBAPA into his situation, something could change. And if he were to play well, he’d drive up his trade value and further entice teams to make big offers, offers the Rockets would almost certainly have to consider.

Instead, Wall isn’t even playing basketball and has become an NBA afterthought. Eventually Houston will make a decision, but only when it makes sense to do so.

For now, the Rockets are fine with Wall sitting on the bench. Sure, it’s costing them a ton of money. But it’s better than the alternative of buying out the rest of his contract.