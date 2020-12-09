Look: John Wall Reveals New Number On The Rockets

John Wall has a new team and a new jersey number.

The five-time NBA All-Star point guard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets earlier this month. Wall is now in Houston, while Russell Westbrook is now in D.C.

Westbrook is rocking a new number with the Wizards, switching from No. 0 to No. 4. The former NBA MVP explained that No. 4 has always been his favorite number, but he was unable to wear it in Oklahoma City and Houston.

“My favorite number has always been four, because that’s the number of people in my family — my little brother, my mom and my dad,” Westbrook told Air Jordan in 2017. “My family is always with me for every milestone. Even if they aren’t there physically, I talk to them before and after each game and I know they are watching and with me in spirit. There is not one person in my family that pushed me more than another, they all push me and they all have had an impact on me.”

Wall has a new number, too.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is wearing No. 1 in Houston. Wall wore No. 2 for the Wizards.

It's weird to see John Wall in anything but a Wizards jersey. Even weirder to see him rocking T-Mac's number in Houston pic.twitter.com/6CQCJT29Ox — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 9, 2020

Wall wore No. 2 in D.C., but he rocked No. 11 in high school and college. However, that number was retired by the Wizards for Elvin Hayes, so he went with No. 2.

The former Wizards star could have worn No. 2 in Houston, but he decided to switch to No. 1. The No. 11 jersey is also retired in Houston for Yao Ming.