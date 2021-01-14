Look: Rockets Have 2-Word Message After James Harden Trade

The Houston Rockets finally gave in and traded James Harden on Wednesday afternoon, hours after he held back nothing in a postgame press conference on Tuesday night.

Houston is sending the disgruntled All-Star to Brooklyn in exchange for a boatload of draft picks and pick swaps. The Cavaliers and the Pacers are also involved in the trade, according to reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had the full details on the four-team, blockbuster trade.

Sources: Full current trade: Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27) Nets: James Harden Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Houston traded Harden, who has wanted out since before the season, following his brutally honest press conference on Tuesday night.

“[The Rockets are] just not good enough. Chemistry, talent-wise, it was clear…” Harden said. “I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” It’s safe to say that the Rockets’ other players, namely John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, are glad to see Harden gone. Houston posted a telling two-word tweet hours after the trade news broke on Wednesday. “Building chemistry,” the Rockets tweeted. Building chemistry. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/iPhMhg57up — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 14, 2021 That’s not very subtle. Houston will begin the post-James Harden era on Thursday night. The Rockets and Spurs will tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.