Michael Wilbon Has Brutally Honest Comment On James Harden

There is no debating James Harden’s ability to score at an elite level. Is he capable of being the top player on a championship team though? That was the topic of conversation on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption.

Harden has accomplished a lot in the NBA, but he’s still chasing a championship ring. It doesn’t appear that he’ll win one in Houston, which is why he’s requested a trade to contenders like Brooklyn, Miami and Philadelphia.

Regardless of all his accomplishments, ESPN personality Michael Wilbon isn’t sold on Harden being a game-changer to the point where he’ll be the best player on a title-winning team.

“We’ve seen the best of James Harden,” Wilbon said on Pardon The Interruption. “James Harden ain’t gonna be the best player on any team that wins a championship or gets to a championship. He’s one of the great scores of all time. You can trade for Harden if you want if you got others who bring out the best of him and are damn good themselves.”

Wilbon also said that Harden isn’t as dedicated to the game of basketball like other superstars, such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

"We’ve seen the best of James Harden. James Harden ain’t gonna be the best player on any team that wins a championship."@realmikewilbon on revelations in @espn_macmahon's Harden story 👀 pic.twitter.com/hqQV54Vd8f — PTI (@PTI) December 16, 2020

This might seem like a harsh stance by Wilbon, but he’s not the only media personality who feels this way.

Colin Cowherd had a similar take on The Herd this afternoon, saying “He’s just a scorer and not a leader. I’m not building my franchise around him.”

Harden won’t be lacking bulletin-board material this season, that’s for sure.