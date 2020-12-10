Michael Wilbon Sees 1 Dark Horse Team For James Harden

James Harden is back in Houston for training camp, however, the All-Star guard remains the topic of conversation in the NBA due to his recent trade demands.

Earlier this week, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta revealed his thoughts on the Harden situation. He said that he knows Harden wants to win a championship more than anything else and hopes “he’ll do it with the Houston Rockets.”

Houston made some interesting personnel decisions this offseason, trading away Russell Westbrook for John Wall, and signing DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood in free agency. It’s unclear if Harden approved of those moves.

While most trade rumors link Harden to the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon believes the New York Knicks could be a legitimate threat to acquire the former MVP.

“Tony, this has Knicks written All over it,” Wilbon said on Pardon The Interruption. “This has New York Knicks, who could just trade and get him. It’d be like Bernard King going late in his career to the Knicks, and it was a spectacle but it didn’t mean anything to the competitive balance.”

New York would most likely have to give up a package that includes RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin. Honestly that might not even be enough to get the job done.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets want an emerging young star and multiple draft picks. The Knicks would struggle to meet the first demand.

It’d be fun to watch Harden light up the boxscore at Madison Square Garden, but it’s highly unlikely that happens.