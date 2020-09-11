NBA Announces Decision On Rockets F Danuel House After Investigation

Earlier this week, the NBA launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House over a potential bubble violation.

Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reported House Jr. was “under investigation by the league for allegedly allowing a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room.”

House denied the allegation, but was forced to sit Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and company stormed out to an early lead. The Lakers never looked back en route to winning Game 4 and taking a 3-1 lead in the series.

To make matter worse for Houston, House will not be available to play for the rest of the playoffs. The NBA announced its findings following an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Unfortunately, the NBA kicked him out of the bubble.

“Houston Rockets forward Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus and no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident,” a statement from the league read.

So, Danuel House will be leaving the bubble slightly before his teammates. pic.twitter.com/k4lwlHdPKd — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) September 11, 2020

“Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the statement continued.

Even if the Rockets find a way to come back against the Lakers, House won’t be able to play.

Los Angeles has now won three straight and could lock up the series this weekend.