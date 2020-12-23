NBA Announces Decision On Rockets Guard James Harden

The Houston Rockets won’t be playing tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to concerns over COVID-19. If this game wasn’t postponed, however, James Harden would’ve been unable to suit up with his teammates.

According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Rockets would’ve been without Harden tonight if their season opener wasn’t postponed because he violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Harden was spotted at a party earlier this week. The All-Star guard clarified that he was not at a strip club, but that doesn’t change the fact that he broke the NBA’s protocols.

Also with the postponement of the OKC-Houston game, the NBA ruled that James Harden was unavailable due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 23, 2020

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne provided some details earlier this Wednesday regarding Harden’s conversation with league officials.

Harden reportedly told NBA investigators that he complied with NBA health and safety protocols, according to Shelburne. He told the league that he left after spending approximately 30 minutes at the venue.

While it’s possible that other things were said behind closed doors, the NBA world finally knows how Harden feels about this entire situation. Earlier today, he posted a long message on Instagram for his followers.

“One thing after another. I went to show love my homegirl at her event [not a strip club] because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it’s a problem” Harden wrote. “Everyday it’s something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can’t. The real always end on top.”

It’s unclear when Harden will be available to suit up for the Rockets.