NBA Executive Thinks 1 Team Could Make Russell Westbrook Trade

Russell Westbrook struggled mightily in this year’s playoffs, as the former MVP was a liability on the offensive side of the floor. His shortcomings in the postseason have many fans wondering if he’ll be on the trading block this offseason.

In eight playoff games this year, Westbrook averaged 17.9 points per game. The worst part of his game was his shooting from the three-point line, as he only made 24.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Houston’s offense is predicated on knocking down triples, which clearly isn’t Westbrook’s strength. Despite his friendship with James Harden, it might be best for both parties if Westbrook is traded before the 2021 season.

While the Rockets haven’t commented on which players could be available via trade, general manager Daryl Morey has proven in the past that he’s not afraid to make a blockbuster move.

If Westbrook is placed on the trading block, the New York Knicks could be in the sweepstakes for him.

Here’s what an unnamed executive told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

“The [New York] Knicks might be one of the only teams that could be a fit for Westbrook,” the executive continued. “Not sure if there are any others.”

New York could offer veteran players like Julius Randle, Wayne Ellington or Elfrid Payton, while also throwing in younger talent like Kevin Knox or Frank Ntilikina.

Westbrook wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete for titles on the Knicks, but he would get the chance to put up some absurd numbers.

It’s been a while since the Knicks had a true star on their roster, and Westbrook is still one of the most well-known players in the league. Though it’s not a perfect marriage, it might be the only option on the table.