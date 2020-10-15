NBA Fans Are Speculating About Possible Russell Westbrook Trades

Could we see Russell Westbrook involved in a blockbuster trade for the second year in a row? That’s a possibility now that Daryl Morey is stepping down from his role as the team’s general manager.

Last offseason, Morey sent Chris Paul and multiple first-round picks to Oklahoma City in exchange for Westbrook. The hope was that he’d help take the franchise to the promised land.

Since the Rockets could be heading in a different direction as a franchise, the front office might look to get rid of Westbrook’s massive contract. He’s set to make $131 million over the next three years.

If the Rockets do in fact place Westbrook on the trade block, the Knicks could be interested in acquiring the former MVP. The franchise hasn’t had a big name on its roster since Carmelo Anthony.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Houston right now, Westbrook has become a trending topic on Twitter merely because of trade speculation.

There is no guarantee that Houston wants to ship Westbrook out of town, but Morey’s departure has basketball fans discussing hypothetical trades.

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Westbrook can still put up jaw-dropping numbers at this stage in his career, but there are some concerns about his postseason production.

Do you think we’ll see Westbrook on the trade block this offseason?