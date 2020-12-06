NBA Fans Are Expecting 1 More Blockbuster Trade Soon

The NBA world has been treated to several blockbuster trades so far this offseason.

The Phoenix Suns traded for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Bucks traded for Jrue Holiday and the Rockets and Wizards exchanged Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

Is another blockbuster trade coming? There’s one more that everyone seems to be waiting for.

That trade: James Harden.

The Houston Rockets All-NBA guard has reportedly requested a trade. While the Rockets are reportedly uninterested in making one right now, it’s probably only a matter of time. When a star player decides he wants out (see: Westbrook and Wall), their teams usually come around on the idea and make something happen.

That’s probably what will happen with Harden and the Rockets.

James Harden "had a preference" to play with John Wall over Russell Westbrook, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ZwAXlpTgho — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2020

Harden is reportedly satisfied with the trade for Wall, though it’s difficult to imagine that keeping him in Houston if he truly wants out.

Two teams have been mentioned the most for a Harden trade: Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

At this point, Philadelphia feels more likely. The Sixers have the much better trade piece in Ben Simmons, while the Nets would likely build a package around Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen. Those are good players, but they aren’t Ben Simmons.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is set to begin in late December. Harden will probably start the season in Houston, but don’t be surprised if he’s moved soon after.