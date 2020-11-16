The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Guard Has Telling Reaction To James Harden Trade Rumor

James Harden wearing a headband while dribbling the ball.WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NBA world was captivated by the latest James Harden trade rumor on Sunday.

According to a report by ESPN, the Houston Rockets guard has one team atop his trade destination list. It’s a somewhat surprising one: Brooklyn.

The Nets already have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both of whom like to dominate the ball, but Harden is reportedly interested in joining them.

ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne had the details on Sunday afternoon.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said.

Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.

Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had a brutally honest reaction to the trade rumor news on Sunday night.

Hart’s teammates probably aren’t fans of that comment, but hey, at least he’s being honest.

Most of the league likely feels differently, though – at least those in Los Angeles…


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.