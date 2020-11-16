NBA Guard Has Telling Reaction To James Harden Trade Rumor

The NBA world was captivated by the latest James Harden trade rumor on Sunday.

According to a report by ESPN, the Houston Rockets guard has one team atop his trade destination list. It’s a somewhat surprising one: Brooklyn.

The Nets already have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both of whom like to dominate the ball, but Harden is reportedly interested in joining them.

ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne had the details on Sunday afternoon.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said. Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices. Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart had a brutally honest reaction to the trade rumor news on Sunday night.

I was already over 2020 but if James goes to Brooklyn then I’ll see yall 2022 cause they got 2021 😂😂😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 15, 2020

Hart’s teammates probably aren’t fans of that comment, but hey, at least he’s being honest.

Most of the league likely feels differently, though – at least those in Los Angeles…