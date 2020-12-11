NBA Insider Names “Most Likely” Trade Destination For James Harden

Over the past few weeks, the Houston Rockets have made a handful of roster moves, including trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Houston shipped Westbrook to Washington for point guard John Wall. The Rockets also received a first-round pick as compensation for the former MVP.

After trading Westbrook, all eyes turned to star guard James Harden. The former MVP failed to show up for the first few practices of the season – leading to trade rumors.

Over the past few days, Harden’s list of “preferred destinations” has grown to include at least five teams. Well, one of those teams was just named the “most likely” landing spot for Harden.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Philadelphia 76ers are the most likely trade destination for Harden.

“As the NBA preseason begins tonight Philadelphia ranks as the most likely destination when the Rockets eventually reach the point of trading James Harden, league sources say,” Stein reported.

Stein noted that a trade does not appear to be imminent just yet.

“The Rockets insist (for now) they will not trade Harden,” he reported. “The Sixers insist (for now) they will not trade Ben Simmons. But sources say the familiarity between the front offices can ultimately defuse any lingering tension from Daryl Morey’s departure from Houston to Philadelphia.”

Harden led the league in scoring during the 2019-20 regular season.