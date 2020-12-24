NBA Announces Its Punishment For James Harden

The NBA has decided on a punishment for Houston Rockets star guard James Harden.

The Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game has been postponed. Harden and several other Rockets players were unable to play this evening due to COVID-19 protocol. Harden reportedly attended a social gathering and multiple other players got haircuts together, with at least one player testing positive.

Wednesday night, the NBA announced its punishment decision for Harden.

The Houston Rockets star, who has reportedly demanded a trade, has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

NBA has fined James Harden $50K for violating health and safety protocols pic.twitter.com/0XcZSsaH1U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

ESPN.com had some details on Harden’s situation:

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled “unavailable” due to a violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols after the NBA reviewed video of Harden partying maskless at a club, the NBA announced Wednesday. The NBA made the announcement prior to Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder being postponed because the Rockets didn’t have the league-required eight available players needed to proceed with the game. It is still unclear to both Harden and the Rockets how long he’ll be unavailable or whether he’ll face league punishment, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

The Rockets’ next game is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. E.T.

It remains to be seen when Harden will be made available to play.