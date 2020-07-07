Mike D’Antoni Has Brutally Honest Response To Social Distancing Question

There is a legitimate concern about the older individuals who will be heading into the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando for the league’s restart. Among those in a higher-risk group is Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

D’Antoni is one of the league’s most highly-respected coaches, especially when it comes to offense. He’s crafted an incredible attack centered on star guard James Harden’s skills. It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing or popular system ever, but it has been very effective, and the Rockets have been one of the teams that has been most competitive with the Golden State Warriors dynasty over the last few seasons.

Heading into the NBA restart, and it is anyone’s guess which teams will come out ready to compete for a title. The Rockets are tied for the Western Conference’s fifth-best record at 40-24 entering the restart. Still, with a singular talent like Harden, they’ll be a tough team to deal with.

D’Antoni says that he plans to be in Orlando, even at 69-years old. He says he hasn’t heard from the NBA about alternative plans for older coaches. He also says that there haven’t been “red flags” after the medical screenings he’s gone through. This comes days after some assistant coaches have opted out of the restart.

Mike D’Antoni: “I assume — and maybe I shouldn’t assume anything in this world — that I’m going to Orlando. I haven’t heard [from the NBA] one way or the other.” He added that all info from his medical screenings is in and there weren’t red flags. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2020

Mike D’Antoni is also very witty, as far as coaches go. While his offense is great, his Rockets defenses haven’t always matched, and James Harden has long been criticized for his lacking play on that end. D’Antoni cracked a pretty good joke about his defense and “social distancing” when asked about coaching amid the pandemic.

Mike D’Antoni interrupts a question about how he will coach when social distancing is a priority. “Well, that’s how we guard anyway.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2020

NBA teams are set to begin traveling to Orlando today. Training camps are scheduled to start on July 11, and games will begin on July 30. Teams will play eight games to finish sorting out the 16 teams that will make the NBA Playoffs, which will run from the bubble through mid-October.

[Tim MacMahon]