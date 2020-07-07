The Spun

Mike D’Antoni Has Brutally Honest Response To Social Distancing Question

Mike D'Antoni of the NBA's Houston Rockets.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets stands on the side of the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There is a legitimate concern about the older individuals who will be heading into the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando for the league’s restart. Among those in a higher-risk group is Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

D’Antoni is one of the league’s most highly-respected coaches, especially when it comes to offense. He’s crafted an incredible attack centered on star guard James Harden’s skills. It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing or popular system ever, but it has been very effective, and the Rockets have been one of the teams that has been most competitive with the Golden State Warriors dynasty over the last few seasons.

Heading into the NBA restart, and it is anyone’s guess which teams will come out ready to compete for a title. The Rockets are tied for the Western Conference’s fifth-best record at 40-24 entering the restart. Still, with a singular talent like Harden, they’ll be a tough team to deal with.

D’Antoni says that he plans to be in Orlando, even at 69-years old. He says he hasn’t heard from the NBA about alternative plans for older coaches. He also says that there haven’t been “red flags” after the medical screenings he’s gone through. This comes days after some assistant coaches have opted out of the restart.

Mike D’Antoni is also very witty, as far as coaches go. While his offense is great, his Rockets defenses haven’t always matched, and James Harden has long been criticized for his lacking play on that end. D’Antoni cracked a pretty good joke about his defense and “social distancing” when asked about coaching amid the pandemic.

NBA teams are set to begin traveling to Orlando today. Training camps are scheduled to start on July 11, and games will begin on July 30. Teams will play eight games to finish sorting out the 16 teams that will make the NBA Playoffs, which will run from the bubble through mid-October.

[Tim MacMahon]


