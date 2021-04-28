NBA Announces Ruling On Houston Rockets Night Out

A member of the Houston Rockets has been punished for violating the league’s health and safety protocols earlier this month.

Kevin Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 for being out at a Miami club on the night when Rockets’ teammate Sterling Brown was assaulted. The NBA’s current safety rules prohibit players from attending indoor social gatherings with more than 15 people or from entering bars, lounges or clubs.

“Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, loungers, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA wrote in an official statement, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. “Porter Jr. violated these rules when he attended a club in Miami on April 19.”

According to Stein, Brown will not be fined after suffering severe injuries and “facial lacerations” while out that night. Thankfully, the 26-year-old will make a full recovery.

No fine is forthcoming for Houston’s Sterling Brown, @NYTSports has learned, after Brown sustained severe injuries on that unauthorized night out. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 28, 2021

The fine is just the latest blunder in what’s been a difficult year for the Houston Rockets. After James Harden pushed his way to the Brooklyn Nets, the team spiraled, at one point losing over 20 games in a row. With just 10 games to go, the Rockets are 15-47, last in the Western Conference.

Although he was penalized by the league, Porter Jr. has been a bright spot in Houston since arriving earlier this season. In 22 appearances, he’s averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. As the Rockets lean into their youth movement, Porter Jr., 20, has been a beneficiary and could make an impact on the franchise in the near future.

The Rockets will be back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.