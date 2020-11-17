NBA Staffer’s Reaction To Houston’s Trade Is Going Viral

The Houston Rockets made a significant move on Monday night, shipping forward Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Trevor Ariza and a pair of first-round picks.

Covington should be a nice piece alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland. However, the front office had to pay a steep price to get him on the roster.

Shortly after this trade was made official, an NBA analytics staffer told ESPN’s Seth Walder “Houston got more firsts for Robert Covington than it did for DeAndre Hopkins.”

For those who don’t remember, the Texans traded Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson, a second-round pick and fourth-round pick. It was an underwhelming offer for one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

Hopkins is having a career year in Arizona, hauling in 67 passes for 861 yards and four touchdowns. The Texans, meanwhile, have been abysmal this season and clearly miss their former All-Pro wide receiver.

Fortunately for Houston sports fans, they at least have a basketball team that knows how to make fair trades.

The Rockets will continue working the phones this offseason, as James Harden and Russell Westbrook have reportedly requested a trade.

NBA fans should buckle up for what should be an exciting week filled with free agency news and trade rumors.