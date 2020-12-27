NBA Star Has Brutally Honest Comment After Facing James Harden

James Harden made his 2020-21 NBA regular season debut on Saturday night.

The Houston Rockets fell to the Portland TrailBlazers in overtime on Saturday evening, but Harden reminded everyone of his greatness.

Harden scored 44 points and had 17 assists in an overtime loss to the Blazers. Houston fell to Portland, 128-126, in the first game of their season.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Harden and the Rockets. The All-NBA guard has reportedly demanded a trade out of Houston, but that’s yet to transpire. So, Harden and all of the drama that comes with him has stayed put in Houston.

Harden might have made the Rockets think twice about trading him with his performance on Saturday night. He reminded everyone just how good he is despite his eventful offseason and preseason.

“James Harden is really good man. Regardless what he does in his free time, He is really f–king good at basketball,” Blazers star CJ McCollum told reporters following the game.

McCollum had a pretty good night, too, scoring 44 points and dishing out eight assists.

The Blazers improved to 1-1 with the win, while the Rockets dropped to 0-1 with the loss.