NBA TV’s Ro Parrish’s Comment About James Harden Is Going Viral

James Harden’s weight made headlines once again Tuesday night ahead of the Rockets-Lakers game.

Harden’s weight has been a hot topic within the NBA this season. It’s no secret he’s put on a few pounds since last year, but it’s not slowing down his on-court performance as far as we can tell.

The Rockets superstar is averaging 26 points and 11 assists in 37 minutes per game so far this season. Houston, meanwhile, is off to an ugly 3-5 start though. Harden and the Rockets could use a bounce back win Tuesday night against the Lakers.

NBA TV is carrying tonight’s Lakers-Rockets broadcast. In previewing the game, NBA TV’s Ro Parrish poked fun at Harden’s weight saying the Houston guard “definitely had a pregame meal.”

Take a look.

"James Harden definitely had a pregame meal." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nczoFAomTY — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 13, 2021

Obviously Ro Parrish’s comment is going viral, but he may have taken things a bit too far. We’ve been through this before.

Yes, James Harden has added a bit of weight since last year. But let’s not forget the pregame fits adds an extra layer or two. Harden looks much different when he’s on the actual court.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are going to have a tough time getting back in the win column this evening. They lost to the Lakers 120-102 on Sunday. Los Angeles is making it look easy once again in the rematch as the Lakers currently lead Houston 52-28 late in the second quarter.

Tune into NBA TV to catch the rest of the action between Harden and the Rockets and the LeBron James-led Lakers.