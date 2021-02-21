NBA World Reacts To Surprising DeMarcus Cousins News

Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets reportedly guaranteed the remainder of DeMarcus Cousins‘ contract for the 2020-21 season. A couple of days later, the team is reportedly set to part ways with the talented big man.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Rockets and Cousins will part ways soon. Houston is reportedly interested in going small and young in its frontcourt. Cousins will reportedly hope to land with a contending team for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

“The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days,” he reports. “Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere.”

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

This is pretty surprising news. Cousins had looked OK for Houston this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. The Rockets are currently without big man Christian Wood, so they don’t have a ton of depth at the position.

Still, Houston is surprisingly choosing to part ways with Cousins as we head into the second half of the regular season.

“The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reports.

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins. The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

Cousins was a legitimate star in Sacramento, but injuries have hampered the big man in recent seasons.

Demarcus cousins produced in SAC big fella @SHAQ … once again they never want to blame the organization. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 19, 2021

Hopefully Cousins will land on a contending team that could use his services, perhaps off the bench.

Where do you see Cousins playing for the rest of the season?