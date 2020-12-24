NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver’s Comment On James Harden

Earlier this week, Houston Rockets star James Harden found himself in hot water with his team and the NBA as a whole.

Harden attended an indoor social gathering with friends, where he was spotted without a mask on. As a result, he was one of several Rockets player that were unable to play in the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA postponed the game and Harden didn’t really receive much of a punishment for his decision. NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on ESPN’s The Jump, where Rachel Nichols asked him about the Harden situation.

“The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up. It’s Christmas. It was a first offense,” Silver said when asked why Harden did not receive a suspension.

Well, fans watching the show weren’t exactly happy with Silver’s comments. Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

I have a lot of respect for Adam Silver, but this explanation is laughably ridiculous. AK https://t.co/tc0v7vEXmp — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) December 24, 2020

The precedent is actually now: All 450 NBA players get one free pass to break COVID protocols. What an awful process. And this is day three of the season. https://t.co/WuA7aERKFe — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) December 24, 2020

It’s not a great look for the league to give preferential treatment to a star like James Harden. During the playoff bubble, Silver levied hefty punishments for players who made decisions similar to Harden’s.

As it stands now, Harden will be able to play in the Rockets’ next game if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, he’s been the subject of trade rumors. However, given his recent actions, it’s unclear if a team would be willing to trade for him.