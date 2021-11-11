NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s John Wall News

The Spun

Roughly a month before the start of the 2021-22 season, the Rockets agreed that they’ll help All-Star point guard John Wall find a new home in the NBA.

“John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in mid-September. “Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.”

As part of their agreement, the Rockets decided that Wall will not play this season. This is because they don’t want him to suffer an injury that could derail his trade value.

Unfortunately for Wall, it doesn’t sound like he has much value on the trade block at the moment. With two years and $91.7 million remaining on his contract, there aren’t many teams out there interested in taking on that much money.

During this Wednesday’s edition of SportsCenter, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had an update on Wall’s situation in Houston.

Wojnarowski said there’s a chance Wall could sit out this entire season since there aren’t any teams interested in trading for him because of his hefty contract. He also mentioned that Wall isn’t willing to accept a buyout from the Rockets.

Shortly after Wojnarowski reported that news, NBA fans went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this matter. There are a lot of people who believe Wall’s contract is the worst in the league.

Wall has a base salary of $44.3 million for the 2021-22 season. He also has a $47.3 million player option for the following season.

Last season, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets. There’s no doubt that he can still play at a high level, but his contract makes him incredibly difficult to trade.

