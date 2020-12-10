NBA World Reacts To Latest James Harden Rumors

Another day, another new report involving James Harden and his future. It appears the All-Star guard has expanded his list of preferred trade destinations.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of suitors, which already includes the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami would have one of the best duos in the NBA with Jimmy Butler and Harden, but the front office might not be willing to meet Houston’s demands. According to Heat insider Greg Sylvander, the team would have to include Tyler Herro in any trade package.

Herro shined in the playoffs for the Heat, averaging 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He’s an emerging star in the NBA, so he should have a ton of value on the trade market.

Giving up a young player like Herro would be a tough blow for Miami, but adding Harden to a team in win-now mode is a move that Pat Riley would have to strongly consider.

The Heat could make one of the better offers for James Harden if they went all in. Not the biggest fan of Harden, but I know Miami could make it work. A trio of Butler, Adebayo & Harden would easily be the East favorites by far — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 10, 2020

Most basketball fans believe it’s worth giving up Herro and additional players if it means Harden will be on the Heat. Others, however, aren’t so eager to see the team move on from the Kentucky product.

No reason to downgrade from Herro to Harden https://t.co/V5TEnw1pVP — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) December 10, 2020

Whether this trade actually happens or not, Miami should be considered a title contender for the upcoming season.

Do you think the Heat should go all in on acquiring Harden?