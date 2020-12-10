The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Latest James Harden Rumors

James Harden reacting during a Rockets game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after teammate Gerald Green dunked in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Another day, another new report involving James Harden and his future. It appears the All-Star guard has expanded his list of preferred trade destinations.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Harden has added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of suitors, which already includes the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami would have one of the best duos in the NBA with Jimmy Butler and Harden, but the front office might not be willing to meet Houston’s demands. According to Heat insider Greg Sylvander, the team would have to include Tyler Herro in any trade package.

Herro shined in the playoffs for the Heat, averaging 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He’s an emerging star in the NBA, so he should have a ton of value on the trade market.

Giving up a young player like Herro would be a tough blow for Miami, but adding Harden to a team in win-now mode is a move that Pat Riley would have to strongly consider.

Most basketball fans believe it’s worth giving up Herro and additional players if it means Harden will be on the Heat. Others, however, aren’t so eager to see the team move on from the Kentucky product.

Whether this trade actually happens or not, Miami should be considered a title contender for the upcoming season.

Do you think the Heat should go all in on acquiring Harden?


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.