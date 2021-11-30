NBA World Reacts To Latest John Wall Trade Rumor

All-Star point guard John Wall hasn’t played a single game this season. That could change in the near future, though.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Houston Rockets decided they would sit Wall and find a trade suitor for him. The trade market for the former No. 1 pick, however, isn’t very rich.

The latest rumor involving Wall indicates that a surprise suitor could emerge for his services. According to Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks could potentially make a trade involving John Wall and Kemba Walker.

Before the NBA world gets carried away with this report, it’s worth noting that Wall and Walker’s contracts don’t match up.

“I cheated my way through high school math and even I know this trade mathematically wouldn’t make any sense,” Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated jokingly said.

“Knicks would have to give up a lot to pay for wall and that is not worth it at all,” an NBA fan said.

All the concerns about Wall’s contract are warranted. He has a base salary of $44.3 million for the 2021-22 season.

Of course, there are some Knicks fans who don’t want the team to acquire Wall.

“Enough with the John Wall to the Knicks shenanigans,” one fan said.

“If I see a Knicks fan say they want wall, you’re getting blocked,” another fan tweeted. “Not worth the cost, nor is it worth for the basketball player either.”

Wall proved last season that he can still produce at a high level, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The real question is whether or not the Knicks wants to acquire Wall’s hefty contract.