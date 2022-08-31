NBA World Reacts To Rockets' Throwback Jersey Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 06: A general view of the Toyota Center prior to the start of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets during Game Two in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2015 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets unveiled new uniforms Wednesday morning that'll remind fans of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Houston's new look is a nod to the franchise's beginning in San Diego. As a result, the Rockets will be sporting a green and gold color scheme for their Hardwood Classic uniforms.

The Rockets shared photos of Jalen Green wearing their new Hardwood Classic uniforms on social media.

The reactions to Houston's new uniforms are mixed. Some fans are all in on this new look, whereas others find this color scheme very odd.

"I can't even lie... I like them," a fan responded. "The colors are weird for Houston, but I like it."

Tom Petrini of KENS 5 tweeted, "Heartbreaking: the worst team you know made a fire uniform."

"These are absolutely sick," another fan wrote.

Not every single fan loves the new uniforms though.

It wouldn't be that shocking to see NBA fans rush to buy these uniforms, especially those in Houston.

Are you a fan of the Rockets' new jerseys?