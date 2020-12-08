NBA World Reacts To The Latest James Harden News

The story of James Harden continued early on Tuesday morning. The Rockets superstar has quickly made himself the talk of the offseason with his antics and apparent desire to get out of Houston.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Time MacMahon reported that Harden recently expressed interest in being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers. The news comes after the 31-year-old guard hasn’t shown up at Rockets training camp, despite being expected multiple different times. During that span, he was seen partying in both Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Apparently, Harden also said he would be agreeable to other unnamed contenders, if the fit was right. For Houston, the asking price remains steep, as the organization desires a “cornerstone” player, in addition to young assets or draft picks.

All of these conversations between the Rockets and their All-NBA star took place after the Nets quashed rumors that Harden might re-join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

Still, it seems like Harden will do anything in order to find a way out of Houston.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

James Harden has indicated to the Rockets that he’s open to being traded to the 76ers or other contenders, per @wojespn @espn_macmahon Daryl Morey wants to keep Embiid and Simmons in Philly pic.twitter.com/fP0ecvNvzV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020

Tobias Harris has the worst contract in the entire NBA. There's not a chance the 76ers are getting James Harden without trading Simmons/Joel. Not only because of the Rockets asking price, but also because Philly has no other way to match salaries without including Tobias. https://t.co/jJq83rMs9s — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) December 8, 2020

This “new” Woj report doesn’t seem so new after reading the first sentence of the story: James Harden indicated to the Houston Rockets before training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders, sources told ESPN. — Allison (@Allison_Wollam) December 8, 2020

Give me a realistic trade to get James Harden to the 76ers — KrispyFlakes (@KrispyFlakes2k) December 8, 2020

James Harden won’t be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers if it’s true that Daryl Morey isn’t interested in trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. Just so we’re all clear — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) December 8, 2020

Fans and analysts predominantly believe that Philadelphia needs to be willing to trade one of their two young superstars. At this point, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both remain in the plans for the 76ers moving forward. However, Ex-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, now in Philadelphia, has shown his willingness to trade big names before. That means one of the two All-Stars could be on the move.

Without Simmons or Embiid, it’s unlikely that Harden could end up on the 76ers. If that’s the case, the Rockets would likely retain him for the start of the year, despite his offseason melodrama.

Stay tuned to see when, and if, Harden shows up in Houston.