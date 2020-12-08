The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Latest James Harden News

James Harden celebrating a maid three pointer.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts to his three pointer late in the game leading to a 124-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The story of James Harden continued early on Tuesday morning. The Rockets superstar has quickly made himself the talk of the offseason with his antics and apparent desire to get out of Houston.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Time MacMahon reported that Harden recently expressed interest in being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers. The news comes after the 31-year-old guard hasn’t shown up at Rockets training camp, despite being expected multiple different times. During that span, he was seen partying in both Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Apparently, Harden also said he would be agreeable to other unnamed contenders, if the fit was right. For Houston, the asking price remains steep, as the organization desires a “cornerstone” player, in addition to young assets or draft picks.

All of these conversations between the Rockets and their All-NBA star took place after the Nets quashed rumors that Harden might re-join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

Still, it seems like Harden will do anything in order to find a way out of Houston.

Take a look at the original story, courtesy of  Wojnarowski and MacMahon:

Here’s how the league reacted when they heard the latest news in the Harden saga:

Most of the conversations on Twitter centered around how the 76ers and the Rockets would be able to strike a deal for Harden.

Fans and analysts predominantly believe that Philadelphia needs to be willing to trade one of their two young superstars. At this point, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid both remain in the plans for the 76ers moving forward. However, Ex-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, now in Philadelphia, has shown his willingness to trade big names before. That means one of the two All-Stars could be on the move.

Without Simmons or Embiid, it’s unlikely that Harden could end up on the 76ers. If that’s the case, the Rockets would likely retain him for the start of the year, despite his offseason melodrama.

Stay tuned to see when, and if, Harden shows up in Houston.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.