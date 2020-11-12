NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

Russell Westbrook’s trade demand news has made headlines across the NBA on Wednesday night.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets star wants out. Westbrook, an MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is coming off his first season with the Rockets. It doesn’t appear that there will be a second.

Charania reported on Wednesday night that Westbrook wants to be traded.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Westbrook teamed up with James Harden in Houston, forming one of the league’s most-exciting backcourts. The production didn’t quite match the hype, though, as the Rockets fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Now, Westbrook appears to be seeking a new team. There’s one team getting mentioned the most right now: the New York Knicks.

"OHHH Westbrook down the lane with a POWERFUL jam and some words to the refs as Madison Square Garden erupts! Knicks trail by 27." — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) November 12, 2020

Prior to Wednesday night’s trade demand news, two teams had been rumored to have interest in Westbrook.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported earlier this month that the Knicks and the Clippers could be potential suitors for the All-Star point guard.

The Clippers and Knicks reportedly have trade interest in Russell Westbrook, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/lxE3Ozfgqm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2020

The Knicks seem to make more sense than the Clippers, though. Westbrook certainly feels like a New York kind of player.

Just put Westbrook on the Knicks. Match made in heaven considering how both parties have played over the last couple years. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 12, 2020

Westbrook is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Rockets went 44-28 before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.