NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

Russell Westbrook dribbling the ball for the Houston Rockets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook’s trade demand news has made headlines across the NBA on Wednesday night.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets star wants out. Westbrook, an MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is coming off his first season with the Rockets. It doesn’t appear that there will be a second.

Charania reported on Wednesday night that Westbrook wants to be traded.

Westbrook teamed up with James Harden in Houston, forming one of the league’s most-exciting backcourts. The production didn’t quite match the hype, though, as the Rockets fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Now, Westbrook appears to be seeking a new team. There’s one team getting mentioned the most right now: the New York Knicks.

Prior to Wednesday night’s trade demand news, two teams had been rumored to have interest in Westbrook.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported earlier this month that the Knicks and the Clippers could be potential suitors for the All-Star point guard.

The Knicks seem to make more sense than the Clippers, though. Westbrook certainly feels like a New York kind of player.

Westbrook is coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Rockets went 44-28 before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.