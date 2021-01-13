The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Rockets Reportedly Have 2 Finalists For James Harden

James Harden in Game 7 against the Thunder.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 02: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

James Harden’s press conference on Tuesday sounded more like a farewell to the city of Houston. A trade hasn’t materialized just yet, but it sounds like he could be on his way out sooner than expected.

“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ loss on Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

It doesn’t take a genius to understand what Harden is hinting at. He clearly wants out of Houston, which he originally requested several months ago. Well, it appears his wish might be granted very soon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets are “sifting through finalists” for a blockbuster trade involving Harden.

The two finalists are the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Charania added that Brooklyn is preparing an offer of all its future first-round picks and pick swaps just to land the former MVP.

Brooklyn currently has issues to sort out with Kyrie Irving, but the front office won’t let that distract them from trying to add more firepower to the starting lineup.

A reunion between Kevin Durant and Harden would be fun to watch from a neutral standpoint. Additionally, it would give the Nets another superstar to rely on during Irving’s absence.

The James Harden era has been very successful for the Rockets, but it might be time to finally move on.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.