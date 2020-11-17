Only 2 Teams Have ‘Verified’ Interest In Russell Westbrook

It seems like the Houston Rockets will definitely trade star point guard Russell Westbrook. It is just a matter of when and where.

However, right now, there doesn’t seem to be many suitors for the nine-time All-Star. Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described the market for Westbrook as “slow-developing.”

Today, New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein said only two teams–the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks–have “verified” interest in Westbrook. Stein indicates that the interest has “many caveats.”

Westbrook is still owed more than $130 million over the next three seasons. The explosive playmaker turned 32 earlier this month.

Charlotte and the Knicks are the only teams with verified trade interest in Russell Westbrook, league sources say … interest with many caveats We expound on it all in this week's @nytimes On Basketball newsletter. Sign up here for direct delivery today: https://t.co/4QSL0ZLSUh — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

While the Rockets work to potentially trade Russell Westbrook, they are hoping to hold onto superstar James Harden.

Reports indicate Harden wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but Houston is in no rush to deal “The Beard” since they have him under contract beyond this season.

With the NBA Draft set for tomorrow and free agency just around the corner, trade rumors are flying. We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments all week.