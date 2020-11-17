The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Only 2 Teams Have ‘Verified’ Interest In Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook dribbling the ball for the Houston Rockets.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It seems like the Houston Rockets will definitely trade star point guard Russell Westbrook. It is just a matter of when and where.

However, right now, there doesn’t seem to be many suitors for the nine-time All-Star. Last week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described the market for Westbrook as “slow-developing.”

Today, New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein said only two teams–the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks–have “verified” interest in Westbrook. Stein indicates that the interest has “many caveats.”

Westbrook is still owed more than $130 million over the next three seasons. The explosive playmaker turned 32 earlier this month.

While the Rockets work to potentially trade Russell Westbrook, they are hoping to hold onto superstar James Harden.

Reports indicate Harden wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, but Houston is in no rush to deal “The Beard” since they have him under contract beyond this season.

With the NBA Draft set for tomorrow and free agency just around the corner, trade rumors are flying. We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments all week.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.