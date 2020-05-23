The NBA has suspended its operations for the past two months, but it’s very evident that Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been staying in shape off the court. A photo of the former MVP was shared on social media yesterday and it immediately caught everyone’s attention.

Harden is regarded as one of the elite players in today’s game. No one would deny that, especially since he averages 34.4 points per game for the Rockets.

Over the past few years though, a few fans here and there have joked about his physique. He’s not really shredded like Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James. Well, that might not be the case anymore.

The photo of Harden going viral on Twitter shows him looking much thinner than usual, as he was walking around in Arizona with a few of his training buddies.

Here’s the picture of Harden that everyone is talking about:

It looks like James Harden has lost some serious lbs pic.twitter.com/bJLd53lk1P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2020

Fortunately for basketball fans everywhere, the beard still remains intact.

Harden losing weight during this quarantine period is one thing, but if he ever decides to shave his beard it might cause mass hysteria in the sports world.

If and when the NBA returns this summer, the Rockets will be in the mix to contend for a championship in large part because of Harden’s contributions on the court.

Judging off this recent picture it looks like Harden is up for the challenge.