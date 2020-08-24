Photos: Houston Rockets With Cool Kobe Bryant Tribute

The Houston Rockets showed up to today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder wearing apparel to honor the late Kobe Bryant on Monday.

The NBA world is celebrating the incredible life and legacy of the Lakers’ legend today. Monday’s date – Aug. 24 – features both of the numbers Kobe wore during his historic NBA career. As a result, Aug. 24 is well known as “Mamba Day.”

Seeing that Kobe made a monumental impact on today’s players, plenty of NBA stars are rocking Kobe apparel on Monday. Rockets superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the latest to pay tribute to the Lakers’ legend.

Westbrook showed up to today’s Rockets-Thunder Game 4 donning a No. 8 Bryant jersey. Meanwhile, Harden wore “Bryant” shorts and a t-shirt which reads “In Memory of Kobe.” Take a look at the Rockets’ tribute to the late Kobe in the tweet below.

Harden, Russ and the Rockets repping Kobe on 8/24 💜 pic.twitter.com/g4yp2iaAJ0 — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2020

The Rockets aren’t the only team paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. As expected, the Lakers themselves have a special plan in place to honor Kobe Monday night.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will don special jerseys tonight, known as the “Black Mamba jersey.” The jersey will also feature a No. 2 patch, which pays tribute to Kobe’s daughter, Gianna. Take a look at the Lakers’ Monday night jersey in the tweet below.

It’ll be interesting to see what other teams have in store for “Mamba Day.”