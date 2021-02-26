3 Major NBA Teams Looking To Trade For Rockets’ P.J. Tucker

Three major NBA contenders are starting to show interest in trading for P.J. Tucker ahead of the NBA’s 2021 trade deadline on Mar. 25.

Tucker could prove to be one the most sought after players in the trade market over the next few weeks. He one of the league’s few remaining do-it-all tough guys, and has often been the glue that’s kept the Houston Rockets intact these past few seasons.

Given Houston’s struggles this season, Tucker could soon be on the trading block, though. He’s 35 years old and on the last year of his current contract. The Rockets would be wise to get what they can for him now rather than letting him walk for free at the end of this season.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz have interest in trading for Tucker ahead of the Mar. 25 deadline.

.@TheAthletic understands that the #Rockets expect Christian Wood to return to action after the All-Star break. More on this plus P.J. Tucker trade talk, the team's direction after a 9-game skid and more: https://t.co/eEllIEH4S2 — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 26, 2021

The Rockets should do everything they can ahead of the deadline to acquire assets, primarily in the form of draft picks.

Houston is obviously entering a rebuild. The organization shipped off James Harden and Russell Westbrook last year. Just last week, the Rockets waived DeMarcus Cousins as they look to center the team around rising big man Christian Wood.

P.J. Tucker hasn’t been much of a threat on the offensive end this season, but his impact often doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. He’s a bully to deal with in the paint and can defend most positions well thanks to his wide wingspan. He has the ability to get streaky from the three-point line as well.

Teams like Brooklyn and Utah are already in good shape to make a deep playoff run when the time comes. Adding Tucker to the mix would most certainly elevate a contender’s ceiling.

[The Athletic]