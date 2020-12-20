The Spun

Report: 2 Favorites Emerge For A James Harden Trade

Houston Rockets star James Harden taking a shot during warmups.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The James Harden saga is still ongoing as the 2020-21 NBA season gets set to begin this week. The star guard still wants out of Houston.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were the two teams first mentioned as possible trade destinations for the three-time scoring champ. Now, a new report says two other Eastern Conference teams are making a move in the Harden sweepstakes.

John Granato, an ESPN radio host on 97.5 in Houston, tweeted this morning that the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are “favorites” to land Harden at the moment.

Each team is dangling a talented young wing player as its biggest trade chip: Pascal Siakam for Toronto and Jaylen Brown for the Celtics.

We’d have to see what the rest of these trade packages look like, but Siakam and Brown are definitely high-end pieces in return.

In Harden’s most recent game action, he looked like his usual self in a 128-106 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

In 27 minutes, Harden scored 20 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds. He was one of three Rockets players to hit the 20-point mark on the night.

Houston is set to open its 2020-21 season against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.


