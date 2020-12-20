Report: 2 Favorites Emerge For A James Harden Trade

The James Harden saga is still ongoing as the 2020-21 NBA season gets set to begin this week. The star guard still wants out of Houston.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were the two teams first mentioned as possible trade destinations for the three-time scoring champ. Now, a new report says two other Eastern Conference teams are making a move in the Harden sweepstakes.

John Granato, an ESPN radio host on 97.5 in Houston, tweeted this morning that the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are “favorites” to land Harden at the moment.

Each team is dangling a talented young wing player as its biggest trade chip: Pascal Siakam for Toronto and Jaylen Brown for the Celtics.

An impeccable source says the Raptors and the Celtics are the favorites right now for James Harden. It’d be a package for Pascal Siakam and more or Jaylen Brown and more. — John Granato (@johngranato) December 20, 2020

We’d have to see what the rest of these trade packages look like, but Siakam and Brown are definitely high-end pieces in return.

In Harden’s most recent game action, he looked like his usual self in a 128-106 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

In 27 minutes, Harden scored 20 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds. He was one of three Rockets players to hit the 20-point mark on the night.

Houston is set to open its 2020-21 season against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.