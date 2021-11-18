Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider” trading for Wall if certain conditions are met. The biggest of these conditions is that Wall’s contract be bought out first.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, this may be a difficult hurdle to overcome. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported just over a week ago that Wall is unlikely to give up his $44 million salary this year, or his $47 million player option next year.

Woj also noted in his reporting that any team likely to trade for Wall would most likely insist he decline that player option.

“There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown.

John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020 in a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. He played 40 games that year and averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists as the Rockets went 17-55.

Unfortunately, the Rockets are off to a very rough start this year. They have the NBA’s worst record at 1-14 and will likely find wins hard to come by in 2022.

Wall’s contract is effectively an albatross for the Rockets right now. Moving him – one way or another – has to be a priority.

Will John Wall go to the Miami Heat? Or will some other team trade for him?