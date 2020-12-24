Report: Here’s When James Harden Can Return To The Rockets

Almost every team in the NBA returned to the hardwood on Wednesday night, but the Houston Rockets were unable to play due to issues on the COVID-19 front. Additionally, it was announced that James Harden wouldn’t have been able to play anyway because he broke league protocols.

Harden attended a social gathering without a mask, which resulted in him receiving a $50,000 fine. He could lose over $200,000 per game if he’s unable to play due to his violation.

As for when Harden can return to the court, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski has the latest on that topic.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden will have to isolate and test negative for the coronavirus through Friday before he can be cleared to play. If all goes well, he should be available this Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rockets guard James Harden will be required to isolate until Friday and continue to test negative for the coronavirus before being cleared to return to play, sources tell ESPN. He should be available to play Saturday vs Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2020

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported earlier this week that Harden has been testing negative, which is a good sign regarding his status for this weekend.

Despite his trade demands, Harden plans on suiting up for the Rockets as long as he’s still with the franchise. It’s unclear if this recent issue has soured his relationship with the front office, though.

Harden has been linked to the Bucks, Heat, Nets and Sixers over the past couple of weeks. For now, he remains the face of the franchise for the Rockets – for better or worse.