Report: Houston Rockets Are Cutting Veteran Player

The Houston Rockets just made a move to their roster before the start of the season, but no, it doesn’t involve James Harden.

Most of the headlines this year involving the Rockets have to do with Harden’s trade request. He’s been linked to a handful of Eastern Conference teams, such as the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

While the trade talks surrounding Harden seem to be quiet right now, the Rockets have decided to part ways with a veteran swingman.

According to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are waiving Gerald Green. He was apparently in a tough spot because Houston was pressed against the cap after Chris Clemons’ contract became guaranteed.

Rockets will waive Gerald Green, per source, confirming @Jonathan_Feigen. Green got caught in a roster squeeze with Houston hard capped and Chris Clemons' contract becoming guaranteed after he ruptured his Achilles tendon. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 19, 2020

Green has bounced around the NBA, suiting up for the Celtics, Heat, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Rockets, Suns and Timberwolves.

Though he’s not that versatile of a scorer, Green proved to be a solid shooter from beyond the arc for the Rockets. He made 36 percent of his three-point attempts in Houston.

Houston has appreciated Green’s time with the franchise, but the rotation is crowded at the moment. Danuel house, Ben McLemore and David Nwaba have surpassed him on the depth chart.

Green, 34, should find another home in the NBA due to his athleticism and three-point stroke.