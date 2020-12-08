Report: Nets Aren’t James Harden’s Only Preferred Trade Destination

James Harden has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets for the past month, but they’re not the only team in the NBA he’d willing to get traded to.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the former MVP is open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders.

Harden hasn’t shown up to training camp yet for the Houston Rockets due to his trade demands. He previously requested a trade to the Nets so he could form a super team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Since trade talks between the Nets and Rockets weren’t going anywhere, Harden has desired to expand his list of trade destinations. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get shipped out this season though.

The 76ers have the assets to pull off a blockbuster trade for Harden, but Daryl Morey reportedly wants to keep Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

Wojnarowski is reporting that Houston wants a young building block and a package of first-round picks to consider moving Harden.

The Rockets won’t rush themselves into shipping out Harden, especially since the team would prefer to have him on the roster for the 2020-21 season. If he refuses to play for them this season though, it could force their hand.

Harden has two years remaining on his deal with a player option for 2022. Any team that pursues the All-Star guard in a trade would like some kind of assurance that he’ll sign a long-term extension.