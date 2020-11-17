Report: Rockets, Nets Believed To Have ‘Verbal Agreement’

A potential James Harden trade between the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets could be moving closer to reality, per a new report.

Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports says the two teams have a “verbal agreement” on a deal involving the 31-year-old scoring champion and 2018 NBA MVP. On Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden was “focused” on being traded to Brooklyn, where he would be able to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, Wojnarowski wrote at the time that the two sides hadn’t engaged in “meaningful dialogue” and there was some doubt if Brooklyn could cobble together an attractive enough package to land Harden, who is under contract for at least the next two seasons with a player option for 2022-23.

If Puccio’s reporting is accurate, that means that significant progress was made between the Rockets and Nets over the last 18 hours or so.

Sources around the league believe there is a “verbal agreement” between the Nets and Rockets that would bring James Harden to Brooklyn, and create a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Story with @FOS: https://t.co/k0Gu3kDeaj — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 17, 2020

Brooklyn is obviously gearing up to contend in the East, with Durant returning from his Achilles injury and Kyrie Irving getting healthy following an injury-plagued first season with the Nets.

Houston appears headed toward a rebuild, with a new coach and general manager and a likely trade of star point guard Russell Westbrook. We’ll see if Harden will remain part of that rebuild or if he’ll ultimately be shipped off.

The Rockets executed one trade on Monday night, sending sharpshooting swingman Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for two first-round picks and veteran forward Trevor Ariza.