Rockets Announce Injury Update For Star PG Russell Westbrook

As the restarted NBA regular season comes to a close, the Houston Rockets are dealing with an injury to point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook missed two games with a bruised right quadriceps before returning last night against the San Antonio Spurs. He played 27 minutes and scored 20 points while dishing out six assists and grabbing five rebounds.

However, Westbrook’s balky quad is still a problem. The Rockets announced this afternoon that an MRI uncovered a strained right quadriceps, which will keep Westbrook out of today’s game and Friday’s regular season finale.

Westbrook will be re-evaluated before the start of the NBA postseason on August 17.

Westbrook is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season.

Currently, Houston is 44-26 on the season and in fourth place in the Western Conference. They’re one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 1.5 games in front of the Utah Jazz.

The Rockets are taking on the Indiana Pacers as we speak.