The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rockets Announce Update On The Plan For James Harden

James Harden reacting during a Rockets game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after teammate Gerald Green dunked in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As the Houston Rockets prepare for the start of the upcoming NBA season, the franchise continues to deal with James Harden, its reportedly unhappy star.

It has been widely-reported that Harden wants out of Houston. Just this morning, ESPN reported that even the recent acquisition of point guard John Wall has not done anything to change Harden’s mind.

For now though, Harden is stuck with the Rockets, and vice versa. While he’s there, they might as well play him, which is what new head coach Stephen Silas says they intend to do.

Silas told reporters today that Harden will play in tomorrow night’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

As much as Harden wants to leave, the Rockets aren’t going to ship him out for nothing, nor should they.

Now, they may have to come down off their initial asking price at some point, but they definitely don’t need to make a deal for something less than fair value.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to see the three-time scoring champ fill up the stat sheet for Houston.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.