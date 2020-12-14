Rockets Announce Update On The Plan For James Harden

As the Houston Rockets prepare for the start of the upcoming NBA season, the franchise continues to deal with James Harden, its reportedly unhappy star.

It has been widely-reported that Harden wants out of Houston. Just this morning, ESPN reported that even the recent acquisition of point guard John Wall has not done anything to change Harden’s mind.

For now though, Harden is stuck with the Rockets, and vice versa. While he’s there, they might as well play him, which is what new head coach Stephen Silas says they intend to do.

Silas told reporters today that Harden will play in tomorrow night’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas says that James Harden took part in the team's light workout today and will play in Tuesday's preseason game against San Antonio — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2020

As much as Harden wants to leave, the Rockets aren’t going to ship him out for nothing, nor should they.

Now, they may have to come down off their initial asking price at some point, but they definitely don’t need to make a deal for something less than fair value.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to see the three-time scoring champ fill up the stat sheet for Houston.