Houston Rockets Announce Update On Victor Oladipo

The Houston Rockets will be shorthanded when they take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Moments ago, head coach Stephen Silas announced that Victor Oladipo would not be in the lineup due to personal reasons.

Oladipo came to Houston as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn. In 20 appearances with the Rockets, he’s averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Oladipo won’t be able to showcase his offensive skillset tonight for the Rockets.

Shortly after Silas announced the news, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon went on Twitter to shoot down the idea that Oladipo isn’t playing tonight because he’s about to get traded.

“Victor Oladipo isn’t playing tonight due to personal reasons,” MacMahon wrote. “This isn’t related to the trade market, although it is likely the Rockets will move him before tomorrow’s deadline.”

Houston reporter Cayleigh Griffin had additional information to share regarding this situation, tweeting “Oladipo has posted about a death of a close friend in his IG stories over the last few days, before everyone assumes things.”

Griffin is making sure people understand that Oladipo’s absence isn’t simply because he’s been linked in trade rumors.

On the flip side, this absence isn’t expected to affect Oladipo’s status before Thursday’s trade deadline. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski already mentioned that the Rockets are engaged in trade talks involving Oladipo.

Our thoughts are with Oladipo during this time.