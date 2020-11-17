Rockets, Blazers Reportedly Agree To Monday Night Trade

The Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a notable trade on Monday night – but, no, it doesn’t involve All-Star point guard James Harden.

While Harden and Russell Westbrook are both rumored to want out of Houston, the Rockets made a different trade on Monday evening.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are trading forward Robert Covington to Portland. Houston is reportedly getting veteran small forward Trevor Ariza and draft compensation from the Blazers.

Ariza, 35, played for the Rockets from 2009-10 and again in 2014-18. Some of the best years of his NBA career came playing alongside Harden. Perhaps this move could help entice Harden to back off his trade request.

Portland, meanwhile, adds a big-time wing in Covington, who should fit nicely alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

The Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza and 2020 first-round pick and 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The trade between the Rockets and the Blazers reportedly can’t be finalized until after Wednesday night’s draft due to league rules about trading picks.

“This trade is post draft because of the 2020 and 2021 first. Can trade the draft rights of a player but not back-back picks,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweeted.

This trade is post draft because of the 2020 and 2021 first. Can trade the draft rights of a player but not back-back picks. https://t.co/H6UGlrEt13 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 17, 2020

The NBA offseason is only getting started. You can expect a lot of movement in the days and weeks to come.