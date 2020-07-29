Video: Rockets Star Eric Gordon Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets took the floor for a scrimmage against the Boston Celtics.

Before the 2020 season officially kicks back off, teams have been doing scrimmages to get ready. That’s great news for basketball fans who finally get to see their favorite players take the floor.

Unfortunately, injuries remain a major part of the game. During the scrimmage on Tuesday night, Rockets guard Eric Gordon appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

Gordon attempted to make a jump pass during the game and stepped on the foot of an opposing player. His left ankle appeared to roll and he immediately fell to the floor and grabbed at his leg.

Video of the play is tough to watch.

Eric Gordon helped off court after badly rolling ankle pic.twitter.com/GdtDZRWLfl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 29, 2020

Gordon’s ankle clearly bends in a way it’s not intended to.

Medical personnel eventually helped Gordon off the floor, but it looked like he wasn’t able to put much weight on the leg.

If Houston wants to contend in the Western Conference playoffs, it will need Gordon. He’s the third-leading scorer on the team behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Houston announced Gordon will not return to the game, but did not offer an update on his condition.

Houston’s first game is scheduled for Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets have to hope Gordon will get back to full strength within the next few days.