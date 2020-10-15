Rockets GM Daryl Morey Is Reportedly Stepping Down

Daryl Morey is considered by many fans to be the architect of the Houston Rocket’s small-ball approach. Despite all his success as a general manager, his time with the franchise has come to an end.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Morey is stepping down from his role in Houston. It turns out this exit was being planned right after the team was eliminated by Los Angeles in the NBA’s bubble.

Wojnarowski is reporting that Morey approached Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta with the idea of leaving the job. Clearly the two sides came to an agreement.

Morey spent 13 seasons running basketball operations for the Rockets. His creativity was on display multiple times. After all, he pulled off blockbuster trades for James Harden and Chris Paul during his time as the team’s general manager.

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down. https://t.co/NTmplVtWcl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

Morey will remain in an advisory role for now to help the Rockets complete their head-coaching search.

According to Wojnarowksi, the Rockets plan on promoting executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone to general manager. He’s definitely learned a ton from Morey over the past few years.

There is a possibility that Morey returns to the NBA at some point in the future, but right now he’s interested in pursuing other opportunities.

Houston has been a playoff threat for several years. We’ll see if that continues now that Morey is stepping down.