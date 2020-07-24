Rockets Guard Austin Rivers Leaves NBA Bubble For Family Matter

Over the past week, the NBA has seen a handful of players leave the bubble in Orlando because of family matters. On Friday, the league learned that yet another player has left the bubble to take care of an issue back at home.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers has left the bubble in Orlando due to an “urgent family matter.” There is no indication that his father, Doc Rivers, has left the bubble with him.

This is a huge blow to Houston’s bench, which isn’t all that deep. Outside of Rivers, the Rockets only use DeMarre Carroll, Jeff Green and Ben McLemore off the bench.

Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni plays Rivers a little over 23 minutes per contest, so not having that experience off the bench could hurt the team moving forward.

Rivers was averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game prior to the league shutting down its operations.

There is no timetable for Rivers’ return at the moment.

Since the playoffs don’t begun until the middle of August, it’s possible that Rivers returns to the Rockets in time for the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The first official game for the Rockets will take place next Friday, as they’ll take on the Dallas Mavericks. James Harden and Russell Westbrook might have to play over 40 minutes if the bench is shorthanded.