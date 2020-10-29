The Spun

Rockets Have Blunt Response To Ben Simmons Trade Speculation

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics.BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Wherever Daryl Morey goes, blockbuster trades follow. That’s why Stephen A. Smith suggested a potential player swap between the Rockets and 76ers that would involve James Harden and Ben Simmons.

“I’m Daryl Morey, the first thing I’m trying to do is get James Harden to become a Philadelphia 76er,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “Even if it means me trading Ben Simmons.”

It’s an interesting suggestion from Smith, especially after seeing how much success Harden and Morey had together in Houston. However, this trade offer sounds more like a fantasy than a reality.

According to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, the Rockets would not trade Harden for a package involving Simmons.

The Rockets aren’t ready to rebuild at the moment, so trading away Harden doesn’t make any sense.

As for the Sixers, they would benefit greatly from pairing James Harden with Joel Embiid. It’s pretty evident that Embiid and Simmons just don’t work that well together.

Harden hasn’t reached the NBA Finals as a member of the Rockets, but his luck could change if he’s in the Eastern Conference.

Even though it’s highly unlikely a trade of this magnitude happens, the Sixers will probably be an aggressive team this offseason. It’s impossible to envision Morey being complacent with the current roster. He’ll have to get creative though due to all the money on the books for 2021.


