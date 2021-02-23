Rockets Have Reportedly Made A Decision On DeMarcus Cousins

A few days ago, it was reported that DeMarcus Cousins would be released by the Houston Rockets. However, that news didn’t become official until this Tuesday morning.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that Cousins is officially going to hit the open market today. This gives the former All-Star center plenty of time to find a new team for the second half of the season.

There isn’t any bad blood between Cousins and the Rockets. The reality is the coaching staff wants to embrace a small-ball approach with Christian Wood leading the frontcourt.

Cousins appeared in 25 games for Houston this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in a reunion with Cousins.

Los Angeles is without Anthony Davis for at least the next three weeks due to an Achilles injury. It wouldn’t hurt to add an experienced center in Cousins, who just so happens to know what type of system Frank Vogel runs.

Multiple injuries have derailed what was once an amazing career for Cousins. That doesn’t mean he can’t play a role on a title-contending team this season, though.

We’ll see if Cousins can find a new home for the rest of the NBA season.